WATCH: BofA Global Research upbeat about SA’s prospects
SA’s growth outlook has brightened. Bank of America is predicting growth of 1.5% for 2024, despite a 0.2% contraction in GDP in the third quarter of 2023. Business Day TV spoke to Tatonga Rusike, Bank of America Global Research’s Sub-Saharan Africa economist, for more insight.
