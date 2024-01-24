Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: December’s annual inflation eases to 5.1%

Business Day TV speaks to Stanlib’s chief economist, Kevin Lings

24 January 2024 - 19:54
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Inflation has eased with the annual consumer price index for December pulling back to 5.1% from November’s 5.5% due to a moderation in food price growth.

For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Stanlibs chief economist, Kevin Lings.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Social grants affect prices for poor, study finds
Economy
2.
Inflation continues its downward path
Economy
3.
Economists’ views ahead of the MPC announcement
Economy
4.
Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold as inflation ...
Economy
5.
PODCAST | How to cash in on 'greatest wealth ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.