December’s annual headline inflation is lower than expected
Headline inflation fell to 5.1% in December from 5.5% in November and below market consensus of 5.2%
24 January 2024 - 11:15
SA's annual inflation rate dipped for a second consecutive month, coming in just below market forecasts, and reached the lowest reading in four months.
Stats SA said on Wednesday that headline inflation fell to 5.1% in December from 5.5% in November, and below market consensus of 5.2%...
