Reserve Bank’s six-month business gauge contracts for first time since May
The composite leading business cycle indicator captures future economic growth trends where a decline signifies a possible contraction in coming months
23 January 2024 - 16:53
The Reserve Bank’s six-month gauge measuring economic performance contracted for the first time since May, pointing to a decline in economic activity.
The Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator offers a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next 6-12 months. It also captures future economic growth trends where a decline signifies a possible contraction in months to come and an increase shows movement towards economic growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.