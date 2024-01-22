WATCH: MPC preview

Economy

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s editor at large Hilary Joffe

22 January 2024 - 16:25
by Business Day TV
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is set to announce its January interest rate decision this week, and the focus is not just on the decision nor the number of members, but also who they are.

With the departure of former deputy governor Kuben Naidoo and the possibility of new faces, the committee’s composition raises concerns about the central bank’s leadership in this election year.

To discuss all the intricacies of this, Business Day TV spoke to editor at large for Business Day, Hilary Joffe.

