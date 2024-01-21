ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Analysts expect Reserve Bank to hold interest rates steady
Bureau for Economic Research expects consumer inflation to have slowed to 5.3% in December
21 January 2024 - 16:09
The focus this week will be on the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which will on Thursday announce the first rate decision for the year.
The January Thomson Reuters Econometer poll shows that consensus is for the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged. All 20 analysts who responded to the question expect the repo rate to be left at 8.25% for the fourth MPC meeting running...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.