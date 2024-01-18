Mining production surges in November, but fiscus still under threat
This is the second consecutive month of growth in mining activity and the strongest since July 2021
18 January 2024 - 13:50
UPDATED 18 January 2024 - 20:48
Mining production surged in November, surpassing market forecasts and clawing back some of the losses experienced during 2023, diminishing the odds of an economic recession.
Data released by Stats SA on Thursday shows mining production increased 6.8% on an annual basis in November after a downwardly revised 3.6% rise in October...
