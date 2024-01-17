Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Retail sales slip in November

Business Day TV talks to Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB

17 January 2024 - 18:54
by Business Day TV
Second straight month of declines was mainly due to lower sales of hardware, paint and glass, textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods. Picture: 123RF
SA’s retail sales fell 0.9% year-on-year in November, marking the second consecutive month of decline in activity, mainly due to reduced sales of hardware, paint and glass.

Business Day TV discussed the data with Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB.

