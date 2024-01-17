Economy

WATCH: BETI improves marginally in December

Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger

17 January 2024 - 15:04
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) improved slightly in December, driven by the festive season’s lower stages of load-shedding and fuel price cuts.

The data does, however, suggest significant growth is unlikely in 2024.

Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger for more details.

