Manufacturing activity picks up in November
11 January 2024 - 14:36
UPDATED 11 January 2024 - 16:42
Manufacturing production increased for a second consecutive month in November despite an intensification in scheduled power outages and worsening port congestion.
Stats SA reported on Thursday manufacturing production increased 1.9% year on year in November. It said the sector was boosted mainly by wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing, as well as motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.