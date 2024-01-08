Policy uncertainty index edges down, but potential risks lurk, Parsons says
The North West University Business School indicator improved slightly in the four quarter, reflecting easing inflationary pressures, which could cause interest rate cuts
08 January 2024 - 10:15
The policy uncertainty index (PUI) improved slightly in the four quarter, reflecting easing inflationary pressures, which could pave the way for a cut in interest rates.
SA also successfully hosted the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) summit in Johannesburg, raising hopes the country will make a cut when the US reviews the current 10-year arrangement that expires in 2025...
