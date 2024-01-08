Manufacturers more optimistic, index suggests
The index rose to 50.9 in December, suggesting manufacturers are more positive about business conditions over the longer term
08 January 2024 - 13:51
UPDATED 08 January 2024 - 23:05
Manufacturing activity closed the year on a somewhat stronger footing, after seven consecutive months in contractionary territory, pointing to expansion in the sector.
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University, rose to 50.9 in December from 48.2 in November, suggesting that manufacturers are more optimistic about business conditions over the longer term...
