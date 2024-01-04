Inflation expectations pick up in fourth quarter as headline CPI accelerates
Results of BER survey likely to weigh on the Monetary policy Committee, which is scheduled to meet later in January
04 January 2024 - 12:16
SA inflation expectations rose in the fourth quarter, driven by headline inflation that accelerated to the upper end of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target at the beginning of the quarter, which suggests the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may keep rates higher for longer.
The December inflation expectations survey by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) shows that, on average, analysts, businesspeople and trade unions see inflation of 5.7% in 2024 and 5.6% in 2025, up from their forecasts of 5.5% and 5.3% in the third quarter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.