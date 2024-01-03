High interest rates erode private sector credit growth
Increase in demand for credit by households and corporates in November reaches the lowest since February 2022
03 January 2024 - 13:47
The slowdown in private sector credit demand deepened in November, coming in well below market expectations and reflecting the impact of a cumulative 475 basis points of interest rate hikes since November 2021.
According to data from the Reserve Bank, private sector credit increased 3.84% year on year in November — well below the market consensus of 4.4%, and below 3.94% growth recorded in October...
