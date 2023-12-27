Botswana curbs threaten trade policy with SA, says BMI-FitchSolutions
Domestic production is being put at risk and headwinds to imports into the country are being created
27 December 2023 - 12:31
The announcement earlier in December by Botswana to extend and expand import restrictions on fresh agricultural goods such as tomatoes, potatoes, onions and other produce is likely to be opposed by SA, says US-based BMI-FitchSolutions.
The extension of import restrictions to 2025 — first introduced in 2021 and only meant to last two years — will not only affect domestic production and imports, BMI warned. If more products were to be included, it could increase SA concerns over the policy...
