Sacci business confidence reaches nine-month high but global events remain a threat
Sacci’s BCI increases to 111.5 points in November from 108.6 in the prior month
22 December 2023 - 05:00
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index increased to a nine-month high in November despite various economic challenges faced by businesses.
The increase was driven mainly by tourism and merchandise import volumes that improved in month-on-month terms...
