Business confidence now almost 10 points below the 2022 average
Confidence in the real estate subsector down from a peak of 56 in mid-2022 to just 8 in the fourth quarter
19 December 2023 - 18:22
Business confidence in the “other services” sector — which provides the latest trends and outlook for hotels, restaurants, transport, real estate and business services — fell in the fourth quarter, pointing to overall subdued sentiment in the SA economy.
According to the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), other services saw a six-point decline in confidence, resulting in the 2023 average confidence level now being almost 10 points below that of 2022, and consistently below the long-term average...
