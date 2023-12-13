Economy

WATCH: Inflation cools to 5.5% in November

Business Day TV spoke to PwC economist Christie Viljoen

13 December 2023 - 16:48
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Consumer prices eased to 5.5% on an annual basis in November. This is the first decline since July and was mainly driven by a drop in fuel prices. Business Day TV spoke to PwC economist Christie Viljoen and he shared his take on what the print could mean for monetary policy in future.

