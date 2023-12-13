Consumer prices eased to 5.5% on an annual basis in November. This is the first decline since July and was mainly driven by a drop in fuel prices. Business Day TV spoke to PwC economist Christie Viljoen and he shared his take on what the print could mean for monetary policy in future.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Inflation cools to 5.5% in November
Business Day TV spoke to PwC economist Christie Viljoen
Consumer prices eased to 5.5% on an annual basis in November. This is the first decline since July and was mainly driven by a drop in fuel prices. Business Day TV spoke to PwC economist Christie Viljoen and he shared his take on what the print could mean for monetary policy in future.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.