Lowest festive-season consumer confidence reading in more than 20 years
Sales of big-ticket discretionary goods, especially interest-rate sensitive goods, are likely to underperform
07 December 2023 - 13:04
Consumer confidence slipped in the current fourth quarter dealing a potential blow to retailers, who traditionally count on the holiday shopping season to boost sales.
The consumer confidence index slipped to -17 index points during the reporting period, a survey compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in partnership with FNB showed on Thursday. In the third quarter the reading stood at -16 index points...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.