Afrimat Construction Index hits almost seven-year high
Economist Roelof Botha hopes this will lead to a sustained growth phase in the construction sector
07 December 2023 - 12:50
While SA’s economy dragged overall in the third quarter of 2023, the better performance by the construction sector lifted the latest Afrimat Construction Index (ACI) to its highest level in seven years.
“Significantly, this is the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2016, and if the current momentum can be maintained in the fourth quarter of 2023, it may herald a new, sustained growth phase in the construction sector,” economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the index on behalf of the JSE-listed building materials and mining group, said on Thursday...
