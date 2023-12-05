Economy

WATCH: SA’s GDP contracts in third quarter

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

05 December 2023 - 21:12
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

SA’s economy contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter and the sharpest falls in output came from the agriculture, construction, manufacturing and mining sectors. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

