Building sentiment touches eight-year high in fourth quarter
FNB/BER Building Confidence Index climbs 9 index points quarter to 43, though well below the neutral 50-point mark
29 November 2023 - 13:19
Building confidence rose to an eight-year high in the fourth quarter, reflecting increased activity in the building sector value chain — most notably among architects and hardware retailers.
The Building Confidence Index, which is compiled by FNB and the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), rose to 43 points in the period, and increase of 9 index points from the preceding three months, though the reading indicates that more than half of the respondents to the survey are still dissatisfied with business conditions...
