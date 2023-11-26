ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer inflation and Absa manufacturing data in focus
26 November 2023 - 19:22
Producer inflation and the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) will come under the spotlight this week. Stats SA will publish the producer price index (PPI) for October on Thursday.
In September, producer inflation climbed to a four-month high from the previous period, reaching 5.1% year on year from 4.3% in August — as annual prices of coke and petroleum-related products shifted from deflation to inflationary territory, said FNB economists...
