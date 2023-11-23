MPC keeps repo rate steady at 8.25% but warns of risks ahead
While load-shedding has eased it still remains a threat to economic growth
23 November 2023 - 15:12
UPDATED 23 November 2023 - 15:46
While keeping the repo rate at 8.25% in a unanimous decision, the Reserve Bank has struck a hawkish tone after October’s consumer inflation surprised to the upside.
Making the announcement on Thursday Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago highlighted the risks associated with inflation, which has been sticky of late, after the reading for last month came in at 5.9%, higher than an expected 5.6%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.