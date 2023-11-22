The S&P Global has maintained SA’s rating but has warned of risks, anticipating slower economic growth and an increase in public debt. Business Day editor at large Hilary Joffe joined Business Day TV for a detailed analysis of the ratings agency’s outlook.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: S&P holds its rating on SA but warns of risks
Business Day TV talks to editor at large for Business Day, Hilary Joffe
The S&P Global has maintained SA’s rating but has warned of risks, anticipating slower economic growth and an increase in public debt. Business Day editor at large Hilary Joffe joined Business Day TV for a detailed analysis of the ratings agency’s outlook.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.