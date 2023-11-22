Economy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: S&P holds its rating on SA but warns of risks

Business Day TV talks to editor at large for Business Day, Hilary Joffe

22 November 2023 - 16:15
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P Global has maintained SA’s rating but has warned of risks, anticipating slower economic growth and an increase in public debt. Business Day editor at large Hilary Joffe joined Business Day TV for a detailed analysis of the ratings agency’s outlook.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Inflation hotter than expected at 5.9% in ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: S&P holds its rating on SA but warns of ...
Economy
3.
Consumer inflation accelerates again in October
Economy
4.
RICARDO HAUSMANN: Growth through inclusion: the ...
Opinion
5.
WATCH: Business confidence slips in Q4
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.