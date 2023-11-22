WATCH: Inflation hotter than expected at 5.9% in October

The MPC is expected to keep interest rate on hold despite higher-than-expected inflation print for October
Food and fuel prices are responsible for yet another increase in the inflation rate. Inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 5.9% in October from 5.4% the previous month.
Chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings joined Business Day TV to discuss the print in greater detail.
