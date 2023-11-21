Business sentiment slipped in the fourth quarter. The RMB/BER confidence index dropped by two points to 31 in the quarter, largely due to a sharp deterioration in sentiment among new vehicle dealers. Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for more insight.
WATCH: Business confidence slips in Q4
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
