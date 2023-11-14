Economy

SA loses more mining and manufacturing jobs in third quarter

Stats SA data shows that the number of formally employed South Africans increased in the third quarter, but manufacturing and mining shed jobs

14 November 2023 - 15:29
by Khulekani Magubane
Mining lost 7.8% of its jobs in the third quarter while manufacturing lost 3.2%. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
While the number of formally employed South Africans ticked upwards by nearly 400,000 in the third quarter of 2023, manufacturing and mining shed thousands of jobs, according to Stats SA.

The Stats SA quarterly labour force survey released on Tuesday shows the number of employed people increased by 399,000 to 16.7-million in the third quarter of 2023 compared with 16.3-million in the second quarter.

Jobs in finance were up 237,000, in social services 119,000 and in agriculture 61,000, but decreased by 50,000 in manufacturing and by 35,000 in mining. Transport and utilities jobs were down 20,000 and 16,000, respectively.

Mining lost 7.8% of its jobs in the third quarter while manufacturing lost 3.2%.

The decline in mining and manufacturing jobs brings into sharp focus the operational troubles at Transnet, which faces a R130bn debt burden, R5.7bn in losses and severe logistics constraints.

“The number of unemployed people decreased by 72,000 to 7.8-million during the same quarter,” Stats SA said.

“The number of people not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 160,000 to 13.1-million, while the discouraged work-seekers decreased by 26,000 in the third quarter compared with the second quarter. This resulted in a net decrease of 186,000 in the not economically active population.”

Stats SA acknowledged SA’s youth remained vulnerable to unemployment as the total number of unemployed people between the ages of 15 and 34 decreased by 174,000 to a still-staggering 4.6-million in the third quarter.

Formal sector employment increased by 287,000 in the third quarter while informal sector employment increased by 29,000.

