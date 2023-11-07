FFC raises doubt about Treasury’s fiscal consolidation plans
The constitutional body told MPs the repeated non-achievement of fiscal consolidation undermined public trust
07 November 2023 - 13:10
The constitutional body that advises the government on its finances and intergovernmental fiscal relations has raised concerns about the credibility of the Treasury's fiscal consolidation plans.
The Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC) raised this in a written submission to parliament's four finance and appropriations committees on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), tabled in parliament last week by finance minister Enoch Godongwana. ..
