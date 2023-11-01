Yen strengthens on talk of Bank of Japan intervention but still remains near one-year low
The skyrocketing public sector wage bill and looming SOE bailouts spell disaster. SA is on the precipice of a fiscal meltdown
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce a huge underperformance in revenue collection
The proposal forms part of the opposition party's alternative medium-term budget policy statement
Combination of problems facing the country is new, but investment holding company will will continue to adapt, chairperson tells shareholders
Survivors of colonial-era abuses criticised his the UK king’s failure to issue a full apology or propose reparations
The Proteas find themselves driven and motivated by a new-found sense of selflessness at the Cricket World Cup.
Bonhams Cars is auctioning the stunt car from the movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio this November
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
The MTBPS takes place against a backdrop of unprecedented load-shedding and sharply lower export commodity prices.
The country is also in a precarious fiscal position that requires urgent attention.
The Treasury on Monday reported that the budget deficit soared to R14.6bn in September from R3.3bn a year earlier.
Godongwana is therefore expected to announce a huge underperformance in revenue collections.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will have to balance growing spending needs with weaker revenue streams when he presents his medium-term budget policy statement.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH LIVE: MTBPS 2023
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
The MTBPS takes place against a backdrop of unprecedented load-shedding and sharply lower export commodity prices.
The country is also in a precarious fiscal position that requires urgent attention.
The Treasury on Monday reported that the budget deficit soared to R14.6bn in September from R3.3bn a year earlier.
Godongwana is therefore expected to announce a huge underperformance in revenue collections.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will have to balance growing spending needs with weaker revenue streams when he presents his medium-term budget policy statement.
HILARY JOFFE: Medium-term budget may tell us little of what will happen in the end
Latest Treasury data paints a grim picture for Godongwana’s MTBPS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana sticks to his fiscal guns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Impose a public-sector wage freeze, DA urges Enoch Godongwana
Cut state spending only when totally necessary, Fedusa urges
Busa calls for ‘deep and substantial’ spending cuts in medium-term budget
HILARY JOFFE: Medium-term budget may tell us little of what will happen in the ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.