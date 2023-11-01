Economy

WATCH LIVE: MTBPS 2023

01 November 2023 - 13:29
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana speaks at a press conference ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement in Cape Town on November 1 2023. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

The MTBPS takes place against a backdrop of unprecedented load-shedding and sharply lower export commodity prices.

The country is also in a precarious fiscal position that requires urgent attention.

The Treasury on Monday reported that the budget deficit soared to R14.6bn in September from R3.3bn a year earlier.

Godongwana is therefore expected to announce a huge underperformance in revenue collections.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will have to balance growing spending needs with weaker revenue streams when he presents his medium-term budget policy statement.

Support our award-winning journalism.
Subscribe now

