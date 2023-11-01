SRD grant to stretch on for two more years as Treasury bows to demands
The state introduced a R350 a month SRD grant in 2020 as a temporary measure to help people with Covid-19 hardship, but it has been repeatedly extended
01 November 2023 - 14:11
The Treasury has once again caved in to demands to extend the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, setting aside money to fund it for another two years.
The R350 a month SRD grant was introduced by the government in 2020 as a temporary measure to buffer people against the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but it has been repeatedly extended. It currently reaches about 8.5-million beneficiaries...
