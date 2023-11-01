SA’s car exports expected to keep on growing
Naamsa says weak economic growth remains a key challenge because of the correlation between new-vehicle sales and the GDP growth rate
01 November 2023 - 19:53
Exports of SA-made vehicles are expected to keep growing for the rest of this year, offsetting difficult domestic market conditions.
Figures released on Tuesday by industry association Naamsa show that exports in October numbered 40,302, a 39.5% increase on the 28,891 of October 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.