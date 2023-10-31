Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: All eyes on MTBPS

Business Day TV talks to Siobhan Redford from RMB

31 October 2023 - 20:56
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present the 2023 medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday against a backdrop of low economic growth and high government debt. Business Day TV previewed the MTBPS with Siobhan Redford from RMB.

