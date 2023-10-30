Rising private sector credit shocks as it breaks downward trend
The 4.6% year-on-year increase in September is up from the previous month, and shocked market expectations of a 3.5% rise
30 October 2023 - 10:24
Private sector credit extension accelerated to 4.6% year on year in September, from a marginally revised 4.39% in the previous month, shocking market expectations of a 3.5% rise due to a tough economic environment and higher borrowing costs.
The data released by the SA Reserve Bank on Monday shows the September reading marked the 27th consecutive period of growth in credit in the private sector, albeit the second-softest reading since February 2022...
