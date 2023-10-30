medium-term budget policy statement
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana sticks to his fiscal guns
Godongwana warns without action ‘we run out of cash by the end of March’
30 October 2023 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana threw down the gauntlet to his critics this weekend, holding a tough line on public finances ahead of his presentation of the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.
Godongwana has come under fire from civil society organisations and from within the ANC for his increasingly outspoken concern regarding the shrinking fiscal space presented by weak growth, ballooning public sector wages and curtailed revenue because of poor performances at state-owned electricity and logistics giants Eskom and Transnet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.