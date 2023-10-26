Another rate hike could be on the cards in November
BMI-FitchSolutions believes it will be a close call given the economic realities at play, but expects a modest hike
26 October 2023 - 19:51
UPDATED 26 October 2023 - 22:50
The Reserve Bank could hike interest rates by 25 basis points next month in its final policy meeting for the year before embarking on a cutting cycle, BMI, a subsidiary of FitchSolutions, said on Thursday.
It pointed to early signs of building inflationary pressures sparked in part by the resurgent increase in international oil prices while the rand was wobbly against the dollar...
