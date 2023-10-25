Another solid month for take-home pay in September
Having stabilised in the second quarter, nominal salaries rose notably in the three months to the end of September
25 October 2023 - 16:37
Take-home pay increased further in September, signalling 2023 could be a better year for salaries compared to the previous year, even as companies continue to face a rising operating cost environment, a survey has found.
BankservAfrica’s Take-home Pay index released Wednesday shows take-home pay increased to R15,673 in September, marginally higher than August’s R15,605 and 4.1% higher than a year earlier when they tracked at R15,056...
