WATCH: Is a rate hike on the cards?

Business Day TV talks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendaal

23 October 2023 - 20:46
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Taming inflation has proven to be tough, with consumer prices accelerating to 5.4% in September. This has raised concerns about a possible interest rate hike next month as inflation sits at the upper end of the SA Reserve Bank’s target range. Business Day TV caught up with Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist at Izak Odendaal to discuss SA’s monetary policy.

