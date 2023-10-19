Economy

WATCH: Higher interest rates squeeze household finances

Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha

19 October 2023 - 16:32
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

High interest rates continue to squeeze household finances, according to the Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index, and this could weigh on spending over the upcoming festive period and on popular shopping days lsuch as Black Friday. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with independent analyst Roelof Botha.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

