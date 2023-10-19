People likely to spend less over peak shopping season, index shows
High interest rates are weighing down household finances
19 October 2023 - 10:24
UPDATED 19 October 2023 - 11:36
Consumers may be spending less over the upcoming festive period and on popular shopping days, such as Black Friday, according to the latest edition of the Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index (AFHRI), as interest rates continue to squeeze household finances.
“Christmas may also be bleak for retailers across the board, with households now very clearly under severe strain, especially those in the lower income brackets,” Altron FinTech MD Johan Gellatly said on Thursday in the latest edition, which covered the second quarter of 2023...
