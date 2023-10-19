First-time home buyers not fazed by high interest rates

First-time home buyers have not been deterred by high interest rates, accounting for more than 60% of all home loan applications in the quarter ended September, data from mortgage originator BetterBond shows.
However, the data also shows that during the 12 months to September, average home loan values for repeat buyers were significantly higher than for first-time buyers, with the largest differences recorded in the Eastern Cape, followed by the northwestern suburbs of Johannesburg, and North West.
“One of the reasons for this is most likely that repeat buyers enjoy larger collateral security and might have made a profit on previous homes, providing a larger measure of financial security when buying again,” BetterBond said.
“By contrast, first-time buyers are often more dependent upon financing their property purchase and therefore more prone to negative impacts from interest-rate rises like the ones experienced over the past two years.”
SA banks have been reporting a big surge in bad debts, particularly home loans as consumers struggle to keep up with payments due to elevated interest rates and high cost of living, which has eaten into disposable incomes.
This has caused the SA credit market to tighten as lenders become more cautious in granting new credit.
The Reserve Bank in its financial stability review released at the end of May, said “household finances remain under severe pressure due to rising interest rates, load-shedding, high unemployment, weak real income growth and high inflation”. Given the dire economic situation, households are tapping into their savings buffers, “further weakening the sector’s ability to withstand future shocks”.
Betterbond said the high interest rates have had an impact on first-time buyers, but it has been offset by growth in formal jobs.
“First-time buyers’ affordability has been eroded through increased home loan repayments due to interest rates being at 15-year highs, and remuneration levels in most sectors of the economy struggling to keep pace with inflation over the past 18 months,” BetterBond said.
“Fortunately, formal sector job creation has continued positively in 2023 and a relaxation of monetary policy by the Reserve Bank could see renewed activity from first-time buyers.”
Economist Roelof Botha said the weak rand bodes ill for home buyers.
“Prospective home buyers would be wise to keep an eye on the rand exchange rate, as any significant currency depreciation always leads to higher import prices, which then feeds into domestic inflation. The Reserve Bank has a reputation for being very cautious about any lingering fears over higher prices and a weak currency may thwart chances of cuts to interest rates before the end of the year,” Botha said.
BetterBond’s data shows that the residential property market in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been resilient in bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters.
“Since opening in 2010, King Shaka International Airport has provided major stimulus for development along the KZN North Coast. The Ballito area has been one of the biggest beneficiaries.”
Average loan values for repeat purchasers were much higher than for new owners in the year to September
