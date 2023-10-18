Amazon has announced that it will launch an SA store in 2024. This will provide local businesses with the chance to sell their products on Amazon.com. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza about the risk and opportunities that come with the move.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Amazon gears up for SA launch in 2024
Business Day TV speaks to technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza
