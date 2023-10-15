ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Monetary policy review, CPI and retail sales on the agenda
Inflation risks have increased, and FNB expects an acceleration to 5.5% after persistent fuel hikes
15 October 2023 - 17:10
The focus this week will be on the monetary policy review to be released by the Reserve Bank on Tuesday, as well as Stats SA’s release of the September consumer price index (CPI) and August retail sales numbers on Wednesday.
The Bank’s monetary policy review is published twice a year and is aimed at broadening the public’s understanding of the objectives and conduct of monetary policy. It covers domestic and international developments that affect the monetary policy stance...
