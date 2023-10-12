Manufacturing and mining output add to gloomy outlook for third quarter GDP
Mining production falls more than expected in August, while manufacturing slows to the weakest in five months
12 October 2023 - 18:44
The latest data for SA’s manufacturing and mining sectors published on Thursday add to the gloomy prospects for overall economic expansion in the third quarter after better-than-expected 0.6% GDP growth in the three months to end-June.
Mining production fell 2.5% year on year in August, worse than market expectations of a 2% drop, after an upwardly revised 4.4% slump in the prior month, according to Stats SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.