Business confidence stagnates as fiscal pressures seep into the economy
The outlook for an improvement in economic performance and employment creation remains gloomy, says Sacci
12 October 2023 - 14:43
Business confidence struggled to gain upward momentum in September, remaining in stagnation, a signal the current business climate is not conducive to stimulating overall economic activity.
This is captured in the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index, which fell slightly to 108.2 in September from August’s 108.6...
