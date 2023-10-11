The rand has been reacting to various geopolitical factors, including the Middle East war, which has seen the local unit weaken significantly. Business Day TV discussed the rand’s performance and the outlook for the medium-term budget policy statement with RMB trader Quintin Claassen.
WATCH: Geopolitical factors influence rand performance
Business Day TV talks to RMB trader Quintin Claassen
