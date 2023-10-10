Economy

WATCH: The pillars of SA’s economy

Business Day TV spoke to Dawie Roodt, chief economist of Efficient Group

10 October 2023 - 20:56
Foreign investors are dumping SA's government bonds in an ominous sign of loss of confidence in the country's financial markets. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
SA’s economy continues to face multiple domestic and global headwinds. The mining, finance and trade sectors have been a few of the pillars that have aided a fight against these headwinds. Business Day TV spoke to Dawie Roodt, chief economist of Efficient Group.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

