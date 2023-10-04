S&P index points to broad stagnation in SA’s private sector
Output fell amid sustained load-shedding and cost pressures in September, though new business levels edged closer to growth
04 October 2023 - 12:05
SA business conditions hovered between growth and expansion in September, indicating a broad stagnation in the country’s private sector as cost inflation continues to be steep and load-shedding hampers activity and supply chains.
The S&P Global SA PMI came in at 49.9 points in September, down slightly from 51 in August, which had signalled the first improvement in operating conditions for six months...
