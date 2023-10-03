Third-quarter GDP prospects bleak amid global downturn and structural constraints
The rand is likely to remain under pressure as SA continues to struggle, economist says
Despite a better-than-expected GDP outcome in the second quarter, economic indicators released so far point to a tough start for the third quarter, with persistent load-shedding and rand volatility continuing to pose significant challenges to growth, the latest EY economic outlook report reads.
EY chief economist Angelika Goliger said that while real GDP surprised to the upside in the first half of the year, expanding 0.6% quarter on quarter in the second quarter from growth of 0.4% in the first, the weeklong taxi strike in the Western Cape in August, the torching of trucks on the N3 in July and the slowdown in global growth will weigh on the outlook...
