Weak local and global demand and power cuts weaken factory activity in September
The sector has remained below the 50-point neutral mark since February
02 October 2023 - 12:50
UPDATED 02 October 2023 - 13:05
Conditions in SA’s manufacturing sector deteriorated more than expected at the end of the third quarter, weakened by poor demand and production, a survey found.
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) released on Monday shows manufacturing activity declined 4.3 points in September to 45.4, following August’s 49.7 and below consensus expectations of 49.5...
